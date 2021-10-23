OAX Market Cap Tops $26.35 Million (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. OAX has a total market capitalization of $26.35 million and $2.44 million worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OAX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000558 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, OAX has traded 33.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OAX alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00050212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $125.50 or 0.00204622 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.99 or 0.00102714 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00010571 BTC.

OAX Profile

OAX is a coin. It launched on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,946,351 coins. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The official website for OAX is oax.org . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

Buying and Selling OAX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.