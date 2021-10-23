Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.37 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) will post $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.43. Old Dominion Freight Line posted earnings of $1.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full year earnings of $8.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $8.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.35 to $10.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Old Dominion Freight Line.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ODFL. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $292.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $264.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $281.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $268.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 39,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,438,000 after buying an additional 18,051 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $321.73. The company had a trading volume of 540,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $290.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.89, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. Old Dominion Freight Line has a one year low of $185.20 and a one year high of $323.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

