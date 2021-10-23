OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $110,000 Stock Position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

OLD Mission Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,253 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 20,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 20.7% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 19.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 6.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SQQQ opened at $7.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.41. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $25.78.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

