OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 27,190 Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 27,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the first quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of ELP opened at $5.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $6.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.31.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 16.61%. Equities research analysts expect that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.388 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s dividend payout ratio is 7.67%.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.

