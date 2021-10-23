OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes $121,000 Position in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,241,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. 61.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMKR stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average is $9.77. Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

