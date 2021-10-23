OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes Position in Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOCU)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOCU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $174,000. S. Muoio & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Pine Technology Acquisition by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 34,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 21,566 shares during the period.

Get Pine Technology Acquisition alerts:

PTOCU opened at $9.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.93. Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $10.01.

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify the business in the areas of InsurTech or insurance. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.