OneRoot Network Price Tops $0.0028 (RNT)

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 23rd. In the last week, OneRoot Network has traded up 7.2% against the dollar. One OneRoot Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OneRoot Network has a market cap of $781,518.10 and $89,118.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00050099 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $124.40 or 0.00203729 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.66 or 0.00102622 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

OneRoot Network Coin Profile

RNT is a coin. Its launch date was November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 coins. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . OneRoot Network’s official website is www.oneroot.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling OneRoot Network

