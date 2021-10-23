Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Price Target Raised to C$125.00

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$125.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Onex from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Onex from C$107.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Onex from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onex currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $109.20.

Get Onex alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ONEXF opened at $79.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.64. Onex has a 12 month low of $41.98 and a 12 month high of $79.45.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $366.00 million for the quarter. Onex had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 73.67%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.3161 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 0.45%.

About Onex

ONEX Corp. engages in the business of investing and managing capital of shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients. It operates through the investing and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Investing segment includes the activity of investing Onex’ capital. The Asset and Wealth Management segment comprises the asset and wealth management activities provided to private equity, public equity, and credit investing platforms.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Onex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.