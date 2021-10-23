OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

OPGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on OpGen in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OpGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get OpGen alerts:

Shares of OpGen stock opened at $1.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.95. The company has a market capitalization of $72.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of -0.56. OpGen has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $4.37.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 million. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 99.01% and a negative net margin of 906.54%. On average, research analysts expect that OpGen will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in OpGen by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,381,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 91,740 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in OpGen by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 125,309 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in OpGen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in OpGen by 502.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 72,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OpGen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. 6.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OpGen Company Profile

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It also engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. It also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms (MDROs).

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.