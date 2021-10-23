Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Premier Asset Management LLC

Premier Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,509 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,082 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for about 2.9% of Premier Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $19,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL opened at $98.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.21. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $55.14 and a 12-month high of $98.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The company has a market cap of $269.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $12,218,047.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 502,376 shares of company stock worth $45,247,196 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

