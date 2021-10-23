Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.26) Per Share

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Orchard Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos expects that the company will earn ($1.26) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ORTX. Zacks Investment Research raised Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Orchard Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

ORTX stock opened at $1.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.08. Orchard Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $9.08. The company has a current ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $236.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.12.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORTX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 63.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

