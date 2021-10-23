O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $670.00 to $700.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. O’Reilly Automotive traded as high as $650.98 and last traded at $650.45, with a volume of 446 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $644.41.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ORLY. Morgan Stanley lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Wedbush upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $600.46.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

In related news, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 3,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.41, for a total transaction of $2,067,471.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,675.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.00, for a total value of $3,025,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,562 shares of company stock worth $42,483,487. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at $29,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at $33,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at $43,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $603.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $573.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.