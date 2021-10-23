OriginTrail (TRAC) Price Reaches $0.91 on Top Exchanges

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 23rd. OriginTrail has a market capitalization of $326.25 million and approximately $6.23 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OriginTrail coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00001488 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, OriginTrail has traded 49.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00050269 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.30 or 0.00204913 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.01 or 0.00103049 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004200 BTC.

OriginTrail Profile

OriginTrail (TRAC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 358,496,687 coins. The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io . The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail . OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling OriginTrail

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OriginTrail should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OriginTrail using one of the exchanges listed above.

