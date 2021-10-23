Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.900-$0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.05 billion-$2.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.15 billion.

NYSE:OSK traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.64. The stock had a trading volume of 454,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,557. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.28 and its 200 day moving average is $119.11. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $137.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Equities analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Oshkosh from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Oshkosh from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Oshkosh from $148.00 to $134.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Oshkosh from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $129.21.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oshkosh stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 674,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,717 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.98% of Oshkosh worth $84,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

