Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Director John Feliks Burzynski Acquires 5,000 Shares

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Director John Feliks Burzynski acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 510,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,382,100.

John Feliks Burzynski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 20th, John Feliks Burzynski purchased 5,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,900.00.

On Monday, October 18th, John Feliks Burzynski purchased 25,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, John Feliks Burzynski purchased 5,700 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,219.00.

On Wednesday, September 29th, John Feliks Burzynski purchased 5,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,800.00.

On Friday, September 24th, John Feliks Burzynski purchased 10,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,800.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, John Feliks Burzynski bought 11,500 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,510.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, John Feliks Burzynski bought 3,500 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,130.40.

On Wednesday, August 18th, John Feliks Burzynski bought 9,900 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,126.00.

Shares of OSK stock opened at C$2.57 on Friday. Osisko Mining Inc. has a 52-week low of C$2.33 and a 52-week high of C$4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a current ratio of 8.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$904.82 million and a PE ratio of -50.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.02.

OSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “$5.50” rating on shares of Osisko Mining in a report on Friday, August 27th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.25 price target on shares of Osisko Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Osisko Mining Company Profile

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

