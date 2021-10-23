Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen raised shares of Ovintiv from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. raised shares of Ovintiv from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Ovintiv from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ovintiv from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.98.

OVV opened at $39.09 on Tuesday. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $40.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.00 and a 200-day moving average of $28.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 3.92.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently 160.00%.

In related news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard bought 5,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.51 per share, for a total transaction of $130,866.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,204,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,917 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,602,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,832,000 after acquiring an additional 364,949 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,474,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,799,000 after acquiring an additional 298,459 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,327,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,325,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,387,000 after acquiring an additional 289,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

