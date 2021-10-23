Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Shares Sold by Telemetry Investments L.L.C.

Telemetry Investments L.L.C. reduced its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,492 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,778 shares during the quarter. Paratek Pharmaceuticals makes up 1.6% of Telemetry Investments L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Telemetry Investments L.L.C.’s holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRTK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,716,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 922,779 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after acquiring an additional 173,171 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,802 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 127,529 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $683,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 695,015 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 60,355 shares during the period. 49.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

In other news, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 32,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $163,993.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 954,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,886,077.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Evan Loh sold 33,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $173,726.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,034,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,295,569.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,419 shares of company stock valued at $432,225. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTK opened at $4.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $239.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.54. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $11.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.63.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $57.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.85 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

