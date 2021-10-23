Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics that treat infectious disease agents. The Company’s lead product candidate, omadacycline, is a tetracycline-derived antibiotic being developed for use as a first-line monotherapy for serious community-acquired bacterial infections where antibiotic resistance is of concern for treating physicians. Its second product candidate, WC 3035 is a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Transcept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in United States. “

NASDAQ PRTK opened at $4.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.63. The stock has a market cap of $239.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.54. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $11.23.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $57.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Randall B. Brenner sold 8,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $44,881.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 512,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,622,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 9,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $49,623.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 380,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,711.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,419 shares of company stock valued at $432,225. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $1,716,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $278,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 231,372 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 40,279 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

