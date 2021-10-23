Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 528,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,344 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $10,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 248,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,112,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PK. Truist Securities raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI raised Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.89.

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $18.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.22. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $24.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.00 and its 200-day moving average is $20.06.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.94 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a negative net margin of 114.31%. Analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.73 per share, with a total value of $177,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,898 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $75,192.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

