Parker Harris Sells 4,300 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.29, for a total value of $1,261,147.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 12th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.76, for a total value of $1,198,668.00.
- On Tuesday, October 5th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.51, for a total value of $1,171,793.00.
- On Tuesday, September 28th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.24, for a total value of $1,174,932.00.
- On Thursday, September 23rd, Parker Harris sold 1,200 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.20, for a total value of $326,640.00.
- On Tuesday, September 21st, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.60, for a total value of $1,116,280.00.
- On Tuesday, September 14th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $1,092,200.00.
- On Tuesday, September 7th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.45, for a total value of $1,141,435.00.
- On Tuesday, August 24th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.76, for a total value of $1,121,268.00.
- On Tuesday, August 3rd, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.62, for a total value of $1,034,666.00.
- On Friday, July 23rd, Parker Harris sold 560 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total value of $138,997.60.
CRM opened at $292.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $295.53. The firm has a market cap of $286.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.49, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. JMP Securities increased their price target on salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.63.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 761.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.
About salesforce.com
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies
Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.