Parker Harris Sells 4,300 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.29, for a total value of $1,261,147.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

Get salesforce.com alerts:

On Tuesday, October 12th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.76, for a total value of $1,198,668.00.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.51, for a total value of $1,171,793.00.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.24, for a total value of $1,174,932.00.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Parker Harris sold 1,200 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.20, for a total value of $326,640.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.60, for a total value of $1,116,280.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $1,092,200.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.45, for a total value of $1,141,435.00.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.76, for a total value of $1,121,268.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.62, for a total value of $1,034,666.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Parker Harris sold 560 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total value of $138,997.60.

CRM opened at $292.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $295.53. The firm has a market cap of $286.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.49, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. JMP Securities increased their price target on salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 761.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.