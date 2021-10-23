Patriot One Technologies (OTCMKTS:PTOTF) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Patriot One Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOTF)’s share price dropped 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 201,058 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 140,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.40.

About Patriot One Technologies (OTCMKTS:PTOTF)

Patriot One Technologies, Inc delivers threat detection and counter-terrorism solutions. Its system is a radar technology providing first responders and security personnel time in active threat scenarios to detect threats typically employed in public locations. The firms PATSCAN multi-sensor covert threat detection Platform identifies and reports threats wherever required; car park, building approach, employee and public entryways and inside the facilities.

