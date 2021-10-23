Patron (PAT) Tops One Day Volume of $2,017.00

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. One Patron coin can now be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Patron has a total market capitalization of $2.01 million and approximately $2,017.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Patron has traded 12.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.65 or 0.00050058 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.52 or 0.00206656 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.75 or 0.00102500 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00010669 BTC.

About Patron

Patron is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Patron Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

