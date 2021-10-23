Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Hits New 52-Week High at $122.50

Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $122.50 and last traded at $122.33, with a volume of 10518 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $121.89.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus raised their target price on Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. raised their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.78 and a 200-day moving average of $107.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. Paychex’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.84%.

Paychex declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $78,080.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,620.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,117,634. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Paychex by 7.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth about $7,430,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Paychex by 29.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 13,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Paychex by 40.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 205,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,174,000 after purchasing an additional 59,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

