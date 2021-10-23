Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $400.00 to $500.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Paycom Software traded as high as $532.13 and last traded at $531.58, with a volume of 6764 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $512.63.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PAYC. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $457.33.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total value of $680,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 300 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total value of $142,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,949,955. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter worth $53,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter worth $53,000. Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 32.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $488.99 and a 200 day moving average of $409.71.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $242.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.23 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 18.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Company Profile (NYSE:PAYC)

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.