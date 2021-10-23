Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $174.20 Million

Analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) will report $174.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Paylocity’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $173.28 million and the highest is $175.90 million. Paylocity posted sales of $135.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full year sales of $795.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $792.50 million to $806.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $953.32 million, with estimates ranging from $923.53 million to $969.16 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Paylocity.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $167.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.14 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.14%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.71 target price (up previously from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $326.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson started coverage on Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $272.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.54.

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.40, for a total value of $5,821,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 38,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.21, for a total value of $9,642,997.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,808,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,158,355.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,193 shares of company stock worth $29,058,493 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Paylocity by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 691,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $193,804,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Paylocity by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Paylocity by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the 3rd quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the 3rd quarter worth about $758,000. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $294.28. 149,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,408. The stock has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 235.42 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $270.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.29. Paylocity has a fifty-two week low of $154.26 and a fifty-two week high of $299.87.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

