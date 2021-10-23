PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,507,032 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,225 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,605,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in shares of PayPal by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter worth $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter worth $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in PayPal by 218.4% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter worth $47,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $240.40. 24,170,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,686,470. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.81 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $273.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.48 billion, a PE ratio of 58.63, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.92.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

