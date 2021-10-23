PDC Energy, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.56 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of PDC Energy in a research report issued on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the energy producer will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.34. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.51 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.41 EPS.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.47. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $229.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. PDC Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 321.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also commented on PDCE. Truist cut their price objective on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.56.

Shares of PDCE opened at $52.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.96 and a beta of 3.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.88. PDC Energy has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $53.30.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 133,662 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,681,666 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $57,849,000 after purchasing an additional 145,926 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 173,467 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after purchasing an additional 79,597 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,986 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,909 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 30,328 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 210,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,466,965. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $255,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $1,098,340. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.65%.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

