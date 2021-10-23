PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Given Buy Rating at Noble Financial

Noble Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on PDS Biotechnology from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised PDS Biotechnology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.43.

Shares of PDSB stock opened at $11.66 on Friday. PDS Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $17.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.42 million, a PE ratio of -20.82 and a beta of 2.63.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. As a group, analysts predict that PDS Biotechnology will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDSB. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $18,814,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the first quarter worth $1,745,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 837.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 358,623 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $4,376,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $3,509,000. 21.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.

