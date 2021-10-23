Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,663 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 99,451 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.21% of Peabody Energy worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,984,539 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $39,526,000 after acquiring an additional 44,992 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 40.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,139,461 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 330,591 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,183 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 43,461 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,665,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 43.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,868 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $15,125,000 after acquiring an additional 162,404 shares during the period. 71.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BTU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their price target on Peabody Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 1,188,801 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $20,376,049.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Kemal Williamson sold 77,821 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $1,157,976.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,441,620 shares of company stock valued at $24,178,245. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BTU opened at $14.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Peabody Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $19.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.17.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $723.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.00 million. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 23.85% and a negative net margin of 10.96%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

