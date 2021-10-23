PEAK6 Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its position in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,752 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,564 shares during the quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Golden Ocean Group were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Folketrygdfondet increased its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 7,977,288 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,070,000 after buying an additional 339,134 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,373,652 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,572 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,441,604 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,151,000 after purchasing an additional 971,135 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,008,661 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,589,000 after purchasing an additional 503,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 894.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,242,353 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,788 shares during the last quarter. 36.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Golden Ocean Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.17.

NASDAQ:GOGL opened at $9.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.91. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $12.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.78.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $275.70 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.