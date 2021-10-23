PEAK6 Investments LLC Lowers Position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

PEAK6 Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 66.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317,965 shares during the quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABEV. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Ambev by 58.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 526,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 194,245 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Ambev by 8.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 79,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Ambev by 17.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 309,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 45,175 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Ambev by 1.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,013,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,258,000 after acquiring an additional 37,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in Ambev by 86.2% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,136,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 526,141 shares during the last quarter. 9.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABEV shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ambev from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambev has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.55.

Shares of Ambev stock opened at $2.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Ambev S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $3.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.17. The stock has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 18.82%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ambev S.A. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

