PEAK6 Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,934 shares of the coupon company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Groupon at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Groupon during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,807,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Groupon by 277.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 123,396 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after buying an additional 90,725 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Groupon by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 394,125 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $17,010,000 after buying an additional 7,317 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Groupon by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,214,334 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $95,570,000 after buying an additional 14,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Groupon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Groupon from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Groupon from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.17.

Shares of GRPN stock opened at $23.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $685.87 million, a PE ratio of 89.35 and a beta of 2.73. Groupon, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.54 and a 12-month high of $64.69.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The coupon company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.73. Groupon had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $265.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.96 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Groupon, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Groupon Profile

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

