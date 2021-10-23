Pendle (PENDLE) Trading Up 26.1% This Week

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. In the last seven days, Pendle has traded up 26.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Pendle coin can currently be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00001595 BTC on popular exchanges. Pendle has a total market cap of $61.38 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pendle alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.77 or 0.00071961 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00073455 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.84 or 0.00106592 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,651.29 or 0.99710034 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,971.04 or 0.06528350 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00022056 BTC.

Pendle Coin Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,251,271 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Pendle Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pendle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pendle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pendle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.