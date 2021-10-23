Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Acquired by Premier Asset Management LLC

Premier Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 18.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 148,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,303 shares during the period. Penn National Gaming comprises about 1.7% of Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $11,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PENN. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 242.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

PENN opened at $74.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.46 and a 200-day moving average of $79.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 2.55. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.09 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.69) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PENN shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company.

Zacks Investment Research lowered Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penn National Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.56.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $11,459,928.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $1,198,854.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,396 shares in the company, valued at $43,882,562.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

