Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Hits New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $109.91 and last traded at $109.91, with a volume of 9508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.73.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.11%.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist upped their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.42. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAG. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter worth approximately $290,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after buying an additional 36,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 375,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,158,000 after buying an additional 15,774 shares during the last quarter. 35.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.