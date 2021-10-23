Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.30

Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.30 and traded as high as C$0.65. Perpetual Energy shares last traded at C$0.61, with a volume of 10,377 shares changing hands.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Perpetual Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.30. The firm has a market cap of C$38.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 905.63.

Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$13.23 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Perpetual Energy Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Perpetual Energy news, Senior Officer Linda Lee Mckean sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.69, for a total value of C$69,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 538,120 shares in the company, valued at C$371,302.80.

Perpetual Energy Company Profile (TSE:PMT)

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets located in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

