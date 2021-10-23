Phantasma Energy 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2,097.00 (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 23rd. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0492 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phantasma Energy has a market cap of $3.14 million and $2,097.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 63,695,943 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io . The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Phantasma Energy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma Energy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma Energy using one of the exchanges listed above.

