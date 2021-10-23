Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. “

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist increased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Shares of PNFP opened at $98.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $41.97 and a 1 year high of $103.90.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $341.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.81 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 34.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 26,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $2,677,635.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 36,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $3,683,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,329 shares of company stock worth $14,741,859. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 9.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter worth about $431,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 34.0% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 34.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 31.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

Featured Article: Strangles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.