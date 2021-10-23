Piper Sandler Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Cambridge Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now anticipates that the bank will earn $7.84 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.45. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CATC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.50 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ CATC opened at $92.69 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.97. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1 year low of $60.14 and a 1 year high of $93.70. The company has a market cap of $645.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.53.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.09. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 29.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CATC. Boit C F David acquired a new position in Cambridge Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 94,750.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cambridge Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the first quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Ledyard National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the third quarter worth $202,000. 51.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.36%.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

