Piper Sandler Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) – Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a report issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.23.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS.

BK has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $59.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.40. The company has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 52-week low of $33.19 and a 52-week high of $60.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,732,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,572,393,000 after buying an additional 578,136 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 61,749,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,163,418,000 after buying an additional 251,485 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 20,452,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,047,781,000 after buying an additional 657,235 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,910,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $659,363,000 after buying an additional 55,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,613,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $543,755,000 after buying an additional 152,697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

