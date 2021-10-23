Piper Sandler Comments on Palomar Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Palomar in a report released on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.57. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $57.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.72 million. Palomar had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Shares of PLMR stock opened at $81.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.81 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.64. Palomar has a fifty-two week low of $61.01 and a fifty-two week high of $115.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 47,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after buying an additional 19,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Palomar by 157.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,298,000 after purchasing an additional 99,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $1,024,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Dowdell sold 7,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $606,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,770,725 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

