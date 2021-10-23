Piper Sandler Increases Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Price Target to $150.00

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.07% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s Q4 2022 earnings at $6.04 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist raised their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Oasis Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.79.

Shares of OAS opened at $111.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Oasis Petroleum has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $111.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.72.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $393.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.33 million. On average, analysts forecast that Oasis Petroleum will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 2.7% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 458,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,563,000 after purchasing an additional 12,107 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $914,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 44.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 64.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 106.5% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

