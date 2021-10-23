Piper Sandler Increases State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target to $102.00

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for State Street’s FY2021 earnings at $7.31 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.33 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.92 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.79.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $99.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.95 and a 200 day moving average of $86.12. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $57.16 and a fifty-two week high of $100.45.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that State Street will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $381,569.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,893,517.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 30.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,302,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,012,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876,148 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 33.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,218,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $522,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,482 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in State Street in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,750,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in State Street by 70.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,404,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $205,316,000 after acquiring an additional 994,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in State Street by 4.5% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 21,111,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,737,034,000 after acquiring an additional 909,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

