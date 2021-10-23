Piper Sandler Weighs in on Magnolia Oil & Gas Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report issued on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.62. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $250.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.42 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MGY. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.46.

Shares of MGY stock opened at $20.95 on Friday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $21.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGY. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 233,998.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,822,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,751,000 after buying an additional 3,821,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 359.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,003,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,577,000 after buying an additional 3,131,603 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $22,960,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 586.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,181,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,568,000 after buying an additional 1,009,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 165.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,487,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,247,000 after acquiring an additional 927,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $706,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $92,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is -800.00%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

