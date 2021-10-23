Pivotal Research Raises Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $750.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price objective lifted by Pivotal Research from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NFLX. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JP Morgan Cazenove increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $666.76.

Netflix stock opened at $664.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $294.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $582.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $539.35. Netflix has a twelve month low of $463.41 and a twelve month high of $665.46.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,927 shares of company stock worth $68,562,364. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 423.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

