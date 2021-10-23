Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.13.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PLUG shares. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.54 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Plug Power from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

PLUG stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.70. 16,418,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,548,125. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a current ratio of 19.78. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $13.69 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 1.37.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $124.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.11 million. As a group, analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Plug Power by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

