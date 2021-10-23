Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company. It focused on the acquisition and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses and light industrial properties, primarily located in secondary and select primary markets. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PLYM. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $25.10 on Wednesday. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $25.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $770.14 million, a PE ratio of -23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.94.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.66). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.66%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

Read More: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plymouth Industrial REIT (PLYM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.