Polar Capital Global Financials Trust (LON:PCFT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $177.00

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (LON:PCFT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 177 ($2.31) and last traded at GBX 175.30 ($2.29), with a volume of 570926 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 175 ($2.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £454.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 166.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 164.64.

About Polar Capital Global Financials Trust (LON:PCFT)

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

