PolkaCover Trading 13.5% Lower Over Last Week (CVR)

PolkaCover (CURRENCY:CVR) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. During the last week, PolkaCover has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PolkaCover coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular exchanges. PolkaCover has a total market capitalization of $6.79 million and $55,476.00 worth of PolkaCover was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PolkaCover alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.88 or 0.00071833 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.06 or 0.00073762 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.38 or 0.00105402 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,308.06 or 1.00370729 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,104.63 or 0.06719904 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00022024 BTC.

PolkaCover Coin Profile

PolkaCover’s genesis date was January 19th, 2021. PolkaCover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 46,528,627 coins. PolkaCover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

Buying and Selling PolkaCover

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaCover directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaCover should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolkaCover using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PolkaCover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolkaCover and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.