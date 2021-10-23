Polkadot (DOT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.15 Billion

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. Over the last week, Polkadot has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. Polkadot has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion and $1.15 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkadot coin can currently be bought for $43.86 or 0.00071576 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001785 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.30 or 0.00073934 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.55 or 0.00105352 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,113.35 or 0.99742431 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,117.12 or 0.06719514 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00022088 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Polkadot Profile

Polkadot was first traded on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,103,303,471 coins and its circulating supply is 987,579,315 coins. The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Polkadot Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using U.S. dollars.

